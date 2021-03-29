Solar Powered Buffalo Heritage Carousel nears completion as restored historic horses are installed Monday

Twenty-one horses and Sally the Mule was installed at the Solar Powered Buffalo Heritage Carousel Monday morning at Canalside.

“It’s really exciting to see the horses coming to their new home, they’re looking forward to their new life after being dormant for 65 years,” said said Laurie Hauer-LaDuca President of the Buffalo Heritage Carousel. “So it’s exciting to see them come in, one by one, each has their own personality.”

There will be more than 30 animals on the carousel, most of them are horses carved back in 1924 in North Tonawanda.

“We hand stripped them to find the original colors, where we could, they were lovingly put back together and any wood was repaired by hand just like the original artisans did,” said Hauer-LaDuca.

The carousel is set to open on Memorial day and it will cost $1 to ride.