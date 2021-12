LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Firefighters were on the scene of a massive barn fire in Lockport Friday night.

There’s nothing left of the barn on Keck Road. The fire broke out just before 6:30 p.m. The homeowners tried saving as many animals as they could, but sadly some died in the blaze. Keck Road between Chestnut Ridge and Lincoln Avenue was shut down for a period of time Friday night while fire crews were on scene.

Investigators are looking into just how the fire started.