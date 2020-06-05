Some Buffalo and Erie County libraries will reopen to the public on Monday

(WIVB) – Starting Monday, several Buffalo and Erie County Public Libraries will reopen their buildings to the public.

The list can be found here and includes the downtown Central Library and all eight branch libraries in the City of Buffalo.

Some libraries, including the Central Library, will continue offering pickup services by phone.

Some new protocols will be in place to make sure that library staff and patrons are safe.

Everyone will need to wear a face covering. Libraries have installed colorful “spacing dots” to help enforce six-foot social distancing. All returned materials will be quarantined for at least 72 hours before being placed back on shelves. Meeting rooms will still be closed for the time being.

Libraries will also be following the CDC’s cleaning and disinfecting guidelines.

Library materials borrowed since February 11 will not be due until June 29.