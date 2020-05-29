Some Buffalo and Erie County public libraries will offer pickup services starting Monday

(WIVB) – Missing the library?

Starting Monday (June 1), some libraries in the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library System will offer pickup services, including curbside, walk-up, or drive-through services.

Using your library card, you will be able to call a participating library to reserve and pick up books, CDs, DVDs, and audiobooks.

Click here to see which libraries will offer pickup services.

If you have any questions, you can call 716-858-8900 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or email the library at askus@buffalolib.org.