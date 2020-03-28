1  of  3
Some Code Blue shelters in WNY transitioning to CODE-19 shelters amid coronavirus pandemic

News
(WIVB) – With the combination of warmer weather and the COVID-19 crisis, some Code Blue shelters in the WNY area are transitioning to “Code-19” shelters to allow community members a safe place to stay during pandemic.

These overnight shelters will be open tonight:

  • Holy Cross, 412 Niagara Street, Buffalo
  • Belle Center, 104 Maryland Street, Buffalo
  • Rural Outreach Center, 765 Olean Road, East Aurora

Here are some changes to Buffalo shelters due to COVID-19:

  • Harbor House will limit visitors to 30 minutes at a time and limit the number of guests to 7 people. 
  • The Belle Center is open as an additional shelter available 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. The Belle Center is an accessible option, with no stairs as a barrier for those with limited mobility.

To receive Code Blue updates for the City of Buffalo, text CodeBlueBuffalo to 898-211. 

