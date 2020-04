BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- "My dad was a great man. There are no buildings named after him, he left behind no fortune, and there are no books that tell his story. He was not great in the way we often try to define the term - he was great in that he was such a *good* man - good to his core, unfailingly good."

John Pijanowski wrote a tribute to his dad on Twitter Wednesday night. It was the same day he lost his father, Don Pijanowski, to COVID-19. That tribute has since been seen by thousands of people.