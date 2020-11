(WIVB) – The center and left lanes of westbound I-290 between Exit 3 and Exit 2 in the Town of Tonawanda will be closed for several hours on Saturday for bridge and joint repair.

The lanes will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, and motorists should anticipate delays and plan accordingly.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones.