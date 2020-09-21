Some low and moderate-risk sports start at school districts in WNY

(WIVB) – Let the games begin- or at least the practices.

Monday was the day that most school districts in New York were allowed to officially begin some fall sports with low or moderate risk.

Depew Schools superintendent Jeffrey Rabey said practices began Monday for boys’ and girls’ soccer and cross country, and girls’ tennis and swimming.

No high-fives or handshakes are allowed.

A mask will be expected for contact sports like soccer, and depending on each school district, up to two spectators are allowed per student.

“It’s been over 190 days since our student athletes have been able to take the field, and I am just thrilled that they have the opportunity,” Dr. Rabey said. “One of the things we know about sports is it keeps kids connected to school and allows them to socialize and be normal, everyday teenage kids playing ball.”

Sweet Home Schools have given the green light to golf, cross country, and singles’ tennis, but not yet for soccer or swimming.

“You know the reopening of schools and the reopening of athletics are not separate pieces,” Sweet Home School District superintendent Tony Day said. “They’re connected and so what could happen on the athletic field could end up having an effect on what happens here in school.”

Sweet Home’s current plan is to start off with only low-risk fall sports, but the school board is holding a special meeting Monday night to revisit the issue.

“Once we get our system set, it’s just about evaluating those consistently and making sure we’re keeping all of our athletes, coaches, and community as safe as we can,” said Marissa Dauria, Sweet Home athletic director.