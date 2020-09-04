Some Williamsville School District students will have delayed start to school year

News
Posted: / Updated:

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Some students in the Williamsville School District will have a delayed start to the year.

Students in grades 5 to 12 that are doing remote-only will not start next week as expected.

The district doesn’t say when they’ll start.

Students in hybrid learning will begin on Tuesday.

Students in grades kindergarten through 4 who are fully remote will also start Tuesday.

The Williamsville superintendent says 90 staff members have taken a leave of absence due to the pandemic.

So far, 111 have resigned.

The district is working to fill 80 virtual teaching positions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss