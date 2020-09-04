Some Williamsville School District students will have delayed start to school year

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Some students in the Williamsville School District will have a delayed start to the year.

Students in grades 5 to 12 that are doing remote-only will not start next week as expected.

The district doesn’t say when they’ll start.

Students in hybrid learning will begin on Tuesday.

Students in grades kindergarten through 4 who are fully remote will also start Tuesday.

The Williamsville superintendent says 90 staff members have taken a leave of absence due to the pandemic.

So far, 111 have resigned.

The district is working to fill 80 virtual teaching positions.