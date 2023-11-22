NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Eyewitnesses at the scene of the vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge that caused all border crossings between the U.S. and Canada to be shut down for about five hours Wednesday described the crash as “hard to believe” and “something you see in Hollywood or something.”

Mike Guenther, a Canadian visiting the U.S. from Kitchener, Ontario for the Thanksgiving holiday, was walking down Main Street in Niagara Falls with his wife when the crash took place. He saw the car speed by at what he said could have been as fast as 100 miles per hour or more, swerve down the road, and crash before going airborne.

“All of a sudden [the car] went up in the air and then it was a ball of fire like 30, 40 feet high. I’ve never seen anything like it, it was really incredible,” Guenther said.

The crash killed two people inside the car and left a border patrol officer with minor injuries. The FBI Buffalo Field Office turned the matter over to the Niagara Falls Police Department as a traffic investigation Wednesday night after a search of the scene did not reveal explosive materials and no terrorism nexus was identified.

Witness Ricky Wilson said the car looked like it was moving in slow motion as it sailed through the air before slamming into a Customs and Border Patrol booth and exploding. He said he “can’t imagine” how the car got so high in the air and that the driver must have been moving at “quite a speed.”

“I just couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” Wilson said. “Something you see in Hollywood or something.”

Multiple witnesses who saw the crash and subsequent explosion told News 4 they were not injured in the incident but were shaken up by what they saw and feel lucky to be okay. John Crocker, a Canadian who was stuck near the bridge during the closure, said he was grateful he and his wife did not hit the road from Massachusetts sooner.

“We could’ve been in line at the border when that car went through,” Crocker said. “It’s scary, it’s becoming a scary world … you just never know.”

