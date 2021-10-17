Sonic Drive-In in Cheektowaga is getting spooky with a “haunted drive-thru”

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sonic Drive-In is getting in the Halloween spirit.

The store in Cheektowaga, 3601 Union Road, is hosting its first ever “haunted drive-thru” this year.

This mini haunted house will be up until November 1.

Officials say after COVID-19 dampened Halloween plans last year, they wanted to get kids in the mood for the holiday.

“We were like “Lets do a haunted drive-thru a few months ago,” Rachelle Keller of Sonic Drive-In said. “And then we were like, lets actually try it out and see what happens. So we got this car port, we put it together, probably took about a day just to put the car port together, and then took a whole another day decorating. But tonally worth it. Just seeing the kids, faces light up. Its not too scary that the kids are going to be terrified.”

And for people who didn’t want to get their burgers with a side of fright, Sonic is offering a “Normal” non-haunted drive through.