Sony gives first look at PlayStation 5 console and games

(CBS NEWS) – Sony hosted an online event Thursday to unveil new video game titles for its upcoming PlayStation 5 console, including Grand Turismo 7, Resident Evil 8, NBA 2K21 and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Sony revealed images of the futuristic-looking console and an upgraded controller — along with various accessories. The company did not set a price for the upcoming gaming system, but said there will be an “all-digital” version available for purchase, CNET reports.

“Today’s the day that we’ve been looking forward to for years where we get to show you just some of the games that demonstrate our belief that PlayStation 5 marks the biggest generational transition our industry has yet seen,” PlayStation’s CEO Jim Ryan said Thursday.

The event, which was originally scheduled for June 4, had been delayed amid the worldwide protests over the death of George Floyd. “While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard,” the company said earlier this month.

If you missed the event, you can watch it in full below, and see a full list of games and their trailers here.