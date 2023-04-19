BUFFLO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sources tell News 4 that Buffalo Teachers Federation President Phil Rumore will be retiring in June.

Rumore, who has held the position since 1981, was re-elected in 2021 to a two year term. The term ends on June 30 of this year.

The news of Rumore’s retirement comes as the BTF is expected to finalize a contract proposal with the Buffalo Public Schools District on Friday.

Larry Scott, member-at-large, BPS Board of Education, issued the following statement to News 4 after the announcement of Rumore’s retirement.

It is earth-shattering news. No person has been such a pillar for public education in the city of Buffalo over the past several decades, as Mr. Rumore. His perseverance and resolve have been unmatched in this work. I wish him the best in a well-earned retirement. Larry Scott

The BTF represents 3,800 teachers in the Buffalo Public Schools.