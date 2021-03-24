Sources: Tentative deal has been struck on marijuana legalization in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sources confirm to our New York State Capitol Correspondent that a deal has been struck on marijuana legalization in New York State.

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes tells News 4’s Chris Horvatits she is hopeful the bill can go into print tonight or tomorrow, with a vote by this time next week.

One of the biggest issues with lawmakers is people driving while under the influence of marijuana since there is no fool-proof way to determine how impaired someone is at the time of the traffic stop.

Peoples-Stokes, who has been pushing legalized marijuana for a long time now, called this her "Dick Gottfried moment".



"I watched him for multiple years keep trying to get things done and finally they happen," she says.