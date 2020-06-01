South Buffalo candy shop popular for its unique take on sponge candy has reopened its doors

After being closed for months, due to the coronavirus, the Park Edge Sweet Shoppe on Abbott Road in South Buffalo officially opened back up to the public on Monday.

“I can’t tell you, the tears that I got in my eyes, when the first customer walked through the door. Any sense of normalcy right now is a good thing,” said Anna Hartog, co-owner.

“We submitted our plan to the state, with everything we’re going to do, so what we did, is everybody is going to be wearing a face mask when they come in, we’ll be having two customers in at a time and we’ll be disinfecting our computer screens and everything, we also installed plexiglass between customers and our employees here.”

Hartog says preparing to reopen has been a challenge, because they had to clear out the inventory and other items in the store to protect against potential looters.

“With the uncertainty of everything that’s going on yesterday, we had a lot of chocolate in plain view as well as computers, so we came in and we cleared out all our shelves, put everything in the back in a safe place and just hoped for the best,” Hartog said.

The shop has been in business since 1948. They make all their own candy and they specialize in a rectangular shaped sponge candy.

“I am shopping for my grandmother’s 92nd birthday. She is a big fan of sponge candy and this is honestly, hands down, my favorite place to get sponge candy in WNY,” said Chelsea Nowak. “I’m happy that it’s back in business, I know that they were taking online orders, which I took advantage of, but I’m happy to see that they are open again and accepting customers.”

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays Order online as well https://www.parkedgesweetshoppe.com/