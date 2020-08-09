Southern Tier adds Pumking Whiskey to Pumking seasonal lineup

(WIVB) – Southern Tier Brewing Company is offering up another way to enjoy their seasonal favorite “Pumking” this season.

The company’s distillery has created a Pumking Whiskey.

“Made from our handcrafted whiskey with flavors of pumpkin pie spice, buttery cream and pie crust, Pumking Whiskey is pumpkin pie in a shot glass!” the company’s Facebook page reads.

The whiskey is currently available for sampling and purchase at The Empty Bottle, Southern Tier Distilling Company’s tasting room in Lakewood and will hit Southern Tier’s retail partners this month and into early September.