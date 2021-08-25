Southtowns brewery gives away $15,000 in first year in business

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — First Line Brewing, the first brewery to open in the Village of Orchard Park, is celebrating 1-year in business and giving back.

When owners Shane Stewart and Michael Mairona opened the business in 2020, they had had the mission of creating great beer and hard seltzer, along with giving back to first responders. In the past year, they’ve given away $15,000 to different organizations. Those organizations include Tunnels to Towers, Waddle’s Warriors and more.

“We recently donated, on Memorial Day, to Wiregrass foundation,” Mairona said. “We partnered with three National Guards who passed away in a helicopter crash, we contacted their families and picked a foundation for them. It’s been great. If anyone wants to reach out to work with us, we’ll work with anyone.”

On Saturday, August 28, there will be a first-year anniversary party held at First Line. It will include two new beer releases, live music and more. Tees and Taps will be there with putting greens for putting competitions and fitting for putters.

