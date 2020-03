Buffalo Bills guard Quinton Spain, center, prepares to block Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, right, in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) The Buffalo Bills made the signing of guard Quinton Spain official.

Spain’s deal is for three years which could keep him in Buffalo through the 2023 season.

Spain came to the Bills on a one-year deal last season and started at left guard in every game.