Sparks advance to Section VI Championship, top GI 36-23

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – South Park will return to New Era Field to battle for another Section VI Championship after defeating Grand Island 36-23 in the Class A semifinals on Friday.

With the win, the Sparks improve to 9-0 and will now face McKinley (9-0) on Saturday, November 10 at 3:15.

The Sparks led 12-3 at halftime, but a costly fumble on their first series of the third quarter gave the Vikings an opportunity to close within striking distance.

After Ben Moskala scored on a short 1-yard touchdown run to pull with in 12-10, South Park answered right back and returned the ensuing kickoff inside the 15 yard line.

One play later, Keith Jackson found a seam and ran in for the TD to give the Sparks a double-digit lead.