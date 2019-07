BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 12-year-old Shih-Tzu is looking for a home.

Fudgy paid a visit to News 4 on Monday afternoon. His previous owner became sick and could no longer care for him.

“He’s a very friendly dog who is looking for a new home,” Erie County SPCA President Gary Willoughby II said. “He likes most other dogs and would be fine with older children too.”

If you’d like to adopt Fudgy, call the SPCA at (716) 875-7360.