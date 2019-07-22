SPCA Monday: Isabelle

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County SPCA brought a one-year-old Mountain Cur mix to News 4 on Monday.

Isabelle was originally adopted as an out-of-state transport last year.

Her new family was unable to keep her anymore, so now, she’s looking for a new family.

“She is a bit shy, but once she knows you; she will be your best friend,” Erie County SPCA President Gary Willoughby, II said. “She likes most dogs she meets and respectful children who understand she is shy around new people.”

If you’re interested in adopting Isabelle, call (716) 875-7360.