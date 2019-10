BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Monday afternoon, we got to meet a five-year-old bulldog mix with a name inspired by a beloved book series.

Weighing in at 36 pounds, Malfoy likes most other dogs he meets, and is good with children who are at least five years old.

If you would like to adopt Malfoy, call the Erie County SPCA at (716) 875-7360.