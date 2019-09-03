SPCA Serving Erie County accepts dogs, puppies affected by Hurricane Dorian

The SPCA Serving Erie County is helping shelter dogs affected by Hurricane Dorian.

The shelter is accepting a transport of 19 dogs and puppies from Saint Frances Animal Care Center in Georgetown, South Carolina Tuesday morning.

There are five puppies getting dropped off here! I’m told they don’t have all of their vaccinations, so they’ll go into foster care for a bit. The remaining 14 dogs are between 10 months and two years old 🐶🐾 ⁦@news4buffalo⁩ ⁦@YourSPCA⁩ pic.twitter.com/rCK7IrkvCn — Kelsey Anderson (@4KelseyAnderson) September 3, 2019

” This is just one stop as their shelter employees deliver their animals up north so they can have an empty shelter ready to help animals who will be affected by Hurricane Dorian! Welcome to WNY! “ the SPCA’s Facebook page reads.

The pups’ bios will be posted to the SPCA website once they are ready for adoption.