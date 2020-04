(WIVB) – Saturday marks the 153rd anniversary of the SPCA Serving Erie County!

According to an article on the SPCA’s website written by SPCA president and CEO Gary Willoughby, the organization was the second animal welfare organization formed in North America. It was started in 1867, “before Buffalo had its own dedicated police force or even before the government of Canada was formed”.

