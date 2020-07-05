SPCA Serving Erie County reminds pet owners about protecting pets from fireworks

(WIVB) – The Erie County SPCA wants to remind everyone that fireworks can hurt your pets.

Gina Lattuca, Chief Communications Officer for the SPCA, says the sound of fireworks exploding can make your pet feel like the world is ending.

The best thing you can do is to put them in a room they can’t get out of with sounds they are familiar with.

If your four-legged friend does run away in a panic, social media can be a very useful tool to help them get back home.

The SPCA also says that if your pet runs away, the best time to look for them is sunrise. The less ambient noise, the safer your pet will feel and they’ll be less likely to hide.