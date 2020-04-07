Special broadcast to be held supporting frontline healthcare workers and WHO

(WIVB)–ViacomCBS networks will air “One World: Together At Home,” a globally televised and streamed special to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The special airs Saturday, April 18, from 8-10 p.m. eastern time.

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert will all host the historic broadcast, ViacomCBS says.

Characters from Sesame Street will also be on hand to help support the global COVID-19 response.

The special will stream online on multiple platforms, including Amazon Prime, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, and more.

ViacomCBS says the digital broadcast will include additional artists and performances as well as stories from the world’s healthcare heroes.

The likes of Alanis Morissette, Billie Eilish, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Paul Mccartney, and others will also be apart of the special.

Commitments from supporters and corporate sponsors will benefit the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

For further information, click here.