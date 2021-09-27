Special Olympics New York to hold first-ever “Cool School Polar Plunge” for high schoolers on Dec. 3

(WIVB) – Starting today, Western New York high school students can register to plunge into the freezing waters of Lake Erie this December – for a good cause.

Special Olympics New York announced Monday that student registration is open for its first-ever “Cool School Polar Plunge” on Dec. 3. The event will take place the day before the 15th annual Buffalo Polar Bear Plunge. Both will happen at Woodlawn Beach State Park and benefit Special Olympics New York.

The top male and female fundraisers for the “Cool School Polar Plunge” event will receive $1,000 scholarships from First Student and be crowned king and queen of the event.

School teams can register here.

For more information about the event or assistance with registration, contact Erica Raepple at eraepple@nyso.org or 716-909-6444.