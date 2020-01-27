Special tax proposed to help keep Prendergast Library afloat in Jamestown

The James Prendergast Library is the largest library between Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties. It serves hundreds of residents every day and that’s why library officials are asking residents to support a special tax that will help the library stay afloat.

“I think it’s terrible that such a great place has this much trouble,” said Scott Johnson area resident. “You come in here on Saturdays it’s packed so they really need some kind of support.”



The James Prendergast Library lost its state funding this month, along with its Central Library status.



City officials say, historically, the city provided about $300,000 in property taxes for the library. Over the years the amount has been reduced. In 2018 it was reduced to 50 thousand dollars. City officials say, they’re giving as much as they can.



This year they restored 100 thousand dollars.



“The state sets a tax cap on what we, as a city, can tax the taxpayers and because we’ve reached that tax cap every year, for the last couple of years we can’t increase revenues anymore,” said Jamestown Councilman Brent Sheldon.



The library is proposing a special yearly tax to help make up the difference. The amount taxpayers will pay is based on the value of their property. A property valued at $50,000 would pay $11.50 every year a home valued at $80,000 would pay $18.40 per year.

For more information on the special tax visit https://www.prendergastlibrary.org/funding/