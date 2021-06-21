Specialty gaming store continues to see success after moving to a new location in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Born and raised in West Seneca, owner Joe Petri says he and his wife bounced around for a bit before settling back at home in Buffalo to open Gather and Game Buffalo. The shop is a specialty gaming store with inventory that includes trading cards, dice, figurines, and unique games like Dungeons and Dragons.

Recently, Petri says they chose to relocate the business to Grant street thanks to the energy of Elmwood Village. He also says, pandemic aside, they’ve had steady business in their new location.

