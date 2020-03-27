1  of  3
Breaking News
House passes $2.2T rescue package, rushes it to Trump NY schools ordered to remain closed through April 15 as cases rise above 44,000 Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
Erie County officials provide an update on local coronavirus cases
Closings
There are currently 347 active closings. Click for more details.

Spectrum to expand free 60-day internet offer to teachers, college professors

News
Posted: / Updated:
Spectrum_1523316914363.jpg

(WIVB) – Spectrum’s 60-day free offer for broadband internet and WiFi access has been expanded to include educators who don’t already have a Spectrum account.

The offer is available to K-12 teachers and college/university professors.

“During this unprecedented time, with the COVID-19 pandemic having forced schools, colleges and universities to close, it is more important than ever for students and educators to stay connected while they teach and learn,” Charter said in a Friday press release.

Educators who live in a Spectrum market and don’t currently have broadband can call Spectrum at 1-844-488-8395 to sign up.

Earlier this month, the service provider announced they would offer free internet to households with students in K-12 school or college.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss