Spectrum to expand free 60-day internet offer to teachers, college professors

(WIVB) – Spectrum’s 60-day free offer for broadband internet and WiFi access has been expanded to include educators who don’t already have a Spectrum account.

The offer is available to K-12 teachers and college/university professors.

“During this unprecedented time, with the COVID-19 pandemic having forced schools, colleges and universities to close, it is more important than ever for students and educators to stay connected while they teach and learn,” Charter said in a Friday press release.

Educators who live in a Spectrum market and don’t currently have broadband can call Spectrum at 1-844-488-8395 to sign up.

Earlier this month, the service provider announced they would offer free internet to households with students in K-12 school or college.