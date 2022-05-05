NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WIVB) — A recent string of gun violence is under investigation in Niagara Falls.

Within several hours overnight, police responded to a homicide, an armed robbery and a shooting. The Niagara Falls Police Department’s SWAT team was called out.

Just before midnight Wednesday, police responded to the area of Portage Road and Cedar Avenue and found a man on the ground. He had a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at Niagara Falls Memorial.

Early Thursday morning, police responded to the 1300 block of Main Street — someone there said they were robbed by two suspects with a gun. Just minutes later, on Elmwood Avenue, police say a man was shot in the face and is expected to survive.

Niagara Falls Peacemakers want to see more steps taken to prevent crime in the city.

“One of the things that we’re very fortunate to hearing some recent news is the SNUG program which will be coming to Niagara Falls which is something that has been pushed by our state, so very excited about that and I think that’s exactly what we need,” said Ezra Scott of Niagara Falls Peacemakers.

The victims reported that someone threatened them with a gun in the area of Main Street and Pine Ave.

Falls Police say a man with a gun was taken into custody Thursday morning. But, we have not been told whether he is a suspect in any of these incidents.

Two days ago, police arrested 47-year-old Shaquan Gibson in connection to a shooting earlier this week on Pine Avenue. The victim in that shooting was shot in the leg.

Falls Police say sheriff’s deputies and State Police are assisting officers in these investigations. Its become the norm for the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and State Police to assist NFPD, which has seen a spike in violent crime amid the pandemic.