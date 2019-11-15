1  of  2
Spike in oxygen detected on Mars

by: News 4 Staff

(WIVB) — There has been a spike in the trace amounts of oxygen found on Mars.

This doesn’t necessarily conclude that alien life is out there, as NASA says a geological process is more likely the reason than a biological one.

The exact cause still isn’t known, though.

The discovery came after the Mars rover detected a spike in methane, which is another gas that can be produced biologically.

The concentration of the gases fluctuates seasonally.

Oxygen levels rise up to 30 percent in the spring and summer, and then fall lower in winter.

NASA is still investigating these swings to learn more about what it may mean about the atmosphere on Mars.

