Sports betting now live at Turning Stone, Point Place

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR_TV) — Are you feeling lucky? Dozens were on Thursday morning at Turning Stone and Point Place casinos, where the sportsbooks are officially open.

The moment many sports fans have been waiting for kicked off bright and early Thursday morning at Turning Stone.

Oneida Indian Nation and Caesars Entertainment opened The Lounge with Caesars Sports as fans waited in line to place their bets.

Peter Cantalupe of Fayetteville made history as he became the first guest to place a wager. He also walked away with two tickets to this coming Superbowl.

“I actually worked in a casino in Las Vegas and I tell people all the time what this Turning Stone has transformed into has just been amazing. I remember visiting when it first opened it was basically a warehouse and their visions, it’s been incredible,” Cantalupe said.

Yellow Brick Road Casino will offer sports betting by the start of the NFL regular season.



