Sports betting opens at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino

Sports betting was legalized in New York State earlier this year and on Friday, the Seneca Nation celebrated the grand opening of the first of three sports betting lounges in Western New York.

Buffalo is a sports town, we all love it, we’re all Bills fans and Sabres fans. I think this is good for us, the city and the teams,” said Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr.

Fans can now place a bet on most sporting events like hockey, football, basketball, and even MMA.

“It’s not like people don’t do it. And, at least now it can be brought on the table and the issues and risks can be thought of a little more rationally, rather than be pushed under the table and pretend they don’t happen,” said Jamie Smith of Niagara Falls.

“I think it’s great if you can play a game of blackjack why shouldn’t you be able to bet on your favorite sports team,” said Lindsey Miller of Buffalo.

But, some fans think sports betting could cause more social problems in Western New York.

“Sports gambling is here. It’s on the internet, people are doing it regardless of whether they’re authorizing it under law,” said Larry Ross Buffalo. “So, I suspect that you’re only advancing the interests that already exist in the real world. I’m just not supportive, for me it’s not a motivating factor and I think many people tend to gamble money they don’t have.”