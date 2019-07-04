SPoT Coffee CEO responds to reports of employees being fired for trying to organize union

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — SPoT Coffee has responded to reports that two of their employees were fired for trying to organize a union.

Here is the statement from SPoT President and CEO Anton Ayoub:

“Recent allegations in media suggest that three SPoT Coffee employees were discharged for improper reasons. SPoT adamantly denies these claims. While our Company does not publicly discuss its personnel decisions, all of SPoT Coffee’s personnel actions – including the recent employment terminations discussed in the media – are taken for lawful business reasons. Our employee team is, and always has been, a critical aspect of our business. For this reason, SPoT considers the recent media allegations to be a very serious matter. SPoT Coffee is fully prepared to defend its business decisions before the National Labor Relations Board.”

