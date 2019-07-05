SPoT protest planned for Elmwood Ave. location on Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Protests are expected to continue on Saturday after the NYS AFL-CIO says two SPoT Coffee workers were fired for trying to organize a union.

Along with the two workers, the AFL-CIO says a manager was fired for not releasing the names of workers who attended a union meeting.

A group supporting the workers’ efforts to unionize plans to protest in front of SPoT’s Elmwood Ave. location from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“This is an informational picket (not a boycott),” Unionized Spotters wrote on Twitter.

Our next action in protest of unjust firings for union efforts will be in front of the SPoT Coffee at 765 Elmwood Ave on Saturday, July 6 from 8am-1pm. This is an informational picket (not a boycott). Please join us!#WeSPoTUnionBusting — UnionizedSpotters (@unionizedspot) July 5, 2019

