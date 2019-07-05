SPoT protest planned for Elmwood Ave. location on Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Protests are expected to continue on Saturday after the NYS AFL-CIO says two SPoT Coffee workers were fired for trying to organize a union.
Along with the two workers, the AFL-CIO says a manager was fired for not releasing the names of workers who attended a union meeting.
A group supporting the workers’ efforts to unionize plans to protest in front of SPoT’s Elmwood Ave. location from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“This is an informational picket (not a boycott),” Unionized Spotters wrote on Twitter.
