Spot workers protest over firings of three employees

Protests continued this morning in front of Spot Coffee on Elmwood Avenue.

This comes after three employees were allegedly fired for trying to organize a union.

Lukas Weinstein was a manager at Spot Coffee in Williamsville for the past three years. He said he was fired last month after refusing to to name which employees attended an information session on organizing a union.

According to Weinstein, this happened after a Spot location in Rochester formed a union through WNY Labor Federation. That same union then began speaking with employees at local Spot Coffee locations.

Since the three employees were fired, workers have been holding protests, and as of last week filed a claim with the National Labor Relations Board.

In a statement to News 4, the President and CEO of Spot Coffee says the company denies claims the employees were fired for “improper reasons,” and that its fully prepared to defend its business decisions before the National Labor Relations Board.

As for the three employees, they say in the end they want to be reinstated and the ability to form a union.