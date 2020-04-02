Spring and summer parking changes to go into effect Sunday in Dunkirk

1  of  4
DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Spring and summer parking changes are taking effect in the City of Dunkirk with some changes.

  • Overnight Parking regulations on the main streets such as Central Avenue, Lakeshore Drive, Brigham Road, Doughty Street, Main Street, and many of the smaller side streets will end Sunday April 5 and does not resume again until Sunday November 1.
  • Alternate Parking: Parking will change back to weekly as follows: Effective 5 p.m. April 5 through Nov. 1 for one-week periods starting at 5 p.m. on any odd-numbered Sunday, parking will be allowed on the even-numbered sides of the streets affected. The date of the day after 5 p.m. on Sunday determines the side where parking is allowed for the following week.

