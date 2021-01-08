Springville woman sentenced to six years of probation for sexual misconduct involving minor

(WIVB) – A 24-year-old Springville woman has been sentenced to six years of probation for sexual misconduct involving a minor.

Kennedy M. Weltjen is also required to register as a sex offender.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Weltjen admitted to engaging in sexual conduct with an underage person on various occasions between Dec. 2018 and July 2019.

She pleaded guilty to one count of sexual misconduct in October.

An order of protection effective until Jan. 2027 was issued on behalf of the victim.