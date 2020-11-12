St. Amelia’s School to transition to remote learning for rest of month starting Monday

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Starting next Monday, students at St. Amelia School will transition to remote learning for the rest of the month.

The school’s principal sent a letter to parents saying that two people in the building tested positive for COVID-19- and that several others are awaiting test results.

Officials say students will be bringing home learning materials over the next two days.

The school will also hand out breakfast and lunch on Monday.

We’re expected to learn more about pickup times tomorrow.