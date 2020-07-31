St. Bonaventure men’s basketball returns to campus with zero positive cases

St. Bonaventure’s Dominick Welch (1) celebrates after making a 3-point basket as Rhode Island’s Jeff Dowtin (11) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Atlantic 10 men’s tournament Saturday, March 16, 2019, in New York. St. Bonaventure won 68-51. (AP Photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team is used to preparing for the upcoming season by practicing at the Reilly Center during the middle of the summer, but everything is a little bit different this time around.

“The last five months have been really different, from cancelling the Atlantic 10 tournament to sending the kids home to doing a lot of stuff on Zoom, I didn’t know what Zoom was until March 20th. It’s been an interesting five months, most of our guys are back and we’ve started doing some basketball-related stuff,” St. Bonaventure head men’s basketball coach Mark Schmidt said. “It’s such a fluid situation in terms of what we can and what we can’t do, so we’re just going day-by-day. We’ve got seven guys here now that are doing conditioning and individuals, we’ve just got to be really, really careful in making sure that everybody’s safe.”

The Bonnies returned to Olean on July 18-19, but before they could hit the floor, safety protocols went into place to ensure the safest return to play amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before allowing the student-athletes to return to campus, they had to self-quarantine for two weeks at home and test negative for COVID-19. Upon arriving to campus, St. Bonaventure required each student to get tested, and fill out a health screening each day they are on campus before attending team meetings or class.

Student-athletes were permitted to start working out after passing a physical and receiving two negative test results for COVID-19.

Of the 50 student-athletes, staff, and coaches tested, all 50 tests came back negative.

Now that members of the basketball team are able to return to physical activity with the team, the focus shifts to getting them back into playing shape, while staying safe.

“Our guys haven’t done anything since March when the George Mason game was canceled, so the biggest concern was that we did a lot of Zoom stuff, every morning we would do workouts just to try and keep the kids in some type of shape, but everybody’s situation was different,” Schmidt said.

“Some kids had the availability of a gym, some kids were in their living room, some kids had weights, some kids didn’t, so the biggest concern when we’re getting kids back is number one making sure they’re safe from the virus, but secondly that they don’t get hurt. Pulling muscles, that’s the biggest thing, hamstrings, groins, just trying to get the kids back into some type of basketball shape without hurting them, that’s been the biggest challenge.”

St. Bonaventure basketball student-athletes will remain on campus for the rest of the summer as they continue to train.