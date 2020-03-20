St. Bonaventure University announces it will extend online learning through semester

ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – St. Bonaventure University has decided Friday to extend online learning through the end of the semester.

Students must be out of their residential facilities by 8 p.m. Monday, including students currently on campus and those who have gone home.

St. Bonaventure residence life staff has worked with health officials and emergency managers to create a scheduled process to allow students to get their things while minimizing exposure risks.

Students returning to campus to pick up their belongings should follow this schedule:

Last Name Starts With: Pick up Your Belongings At:

A-F 8-11 a.m., March 20-23

G-M 11 a.m.-2 p.m., March 20-23

N-S 2-5 p.m., March 20-23

T-Z 5-8 p.m., March 20-23

The only students allowed to remain on campus are international students who can’t travel home, those who don’t feel safe returning to a high-risk COVID-19 zone and those with limited access to technology at home to continue their studies this semester.

