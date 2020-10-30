St. Bonaventure University reporting five more cases of Covid-19

St. Bonaventure University found four cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday and one case on Thursday, bringing the university’s total to 22.

College officials say those who have tested positive are being quarantined.

“Everyone at every college in America sits around crossing their fingers hoping they don’t have an outbreak and we’ve been very fortunate so far, so we have this mini outbreak that we’re dealing with at the moment, but we knew it was inevitable,” said Tom Missel Chief Communications Officer St. Bonaventure University.

Officials say, it’s hard to pinpoint the exactly where the cases are coming from, but the general increase of the virus in Cattaraugus county could have something to do with it.