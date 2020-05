HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – St. Francis High School celebrated the Class of 2020 with a special, socially distant ceremony at its Athletic Center on Friday night.

School staff put the students’ names on the score board and gave them a chance to be photographed in front of it with their parents.

Teachers were also there to congratulate their students for reaching the milestone. St. Francis High School hopes to have a formal graduation by the end of the summer.