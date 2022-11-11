ATHOL SPRINGS, N.Y (WIVB) — St. Francis secured its second consecutive Monsignor Martin A Division football championship with an 50-12 victory against Canisius on Friday night at Polian Family Field.

The Red Raiders (6-3), ranked No. 13 in the state in Class AA, move on to the state Catholic title game game on Nov. 26.

Watch St. Francis coach Jerry Smith get doused with a celebratory bucket of ice water here.

St. Francis quarterback Steve Otremba Jr. scored twice on keepers and threw a 70-yard touchdown to Logan Reaska. Terrance Pendergrass also ran for a pair of touchdowns. Ricardo Kidd ran for a 65-yard TD on the first play from scrimmage. Shane Giesser scored on a 50-yard fumble return.

Meeting in the Msgr. Martin championship for the 12th consecutive season, St. Francis and Canisius have each won six titles during that span.

Bishop Timon-St. Jude and St. Mary’s play for the Msgr. Martin B Division championship on Saturday at St. Joe’s.