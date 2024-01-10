ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — St. John Fisher University announced the addition of new men’s and women’s Division III hockey teams.

The new hockey teams are set to begin next year and will be the first collegiate partner of the Rochester Ice Center. This addition will bring the university’s number of NCAA Division III teams to 26.

The athletics department at the university is in its recruiting phase as incoming student-athletes will be entering during the Fall 2025 semester. The roster for both men’s and women’s teams is expected to be 25-30 student-athletes in size with their season running from October to March.

“We are confident that our University’s academic offerings, continuing growth, and reputation and record in the NCAA Division III will enable us to successfully recruit hockey student-athletes to Fisher who will add to our success,” said Jose Perales, vice president for enrollment management. “We look forward to providing the total Fisher experience to students who might now consider Fisher because of the opportunity to play intercollegiate hockey. Not only will they have access to a state-of-the-market academic experience but the exceptional Fisher Athletics experience as well.”

The university said they plan on hiring a coaching staff and finalizing the sport’s conference affiliation.