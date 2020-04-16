St. John Fisher College announces tuition freeze for 2020-2021 school year

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) -St. John Fisher College announced a one-year tuition freeze on Thursday, meaning that the cost of attendance will remain stable for the upcoming 2020-2021 academic year.

For full-time undergraduate students, this will mean a savings of nearly $1,500 for residential students, and $1,200 for commuter students.

The cost of attendance for graduate programs will remain at the current level.

The college’s summer semester will be fully online instruction, and undergraduate courses will be offered at a reduced rate.