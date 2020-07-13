St. John Fisher College resumes prospective student visits

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) – St. John Fisher College is resuming prospective student visits this week.

Expanded hours and weekend dates have been added to the visit schedule to accommodate potential students and their families while maintaining social distancing and capacity guidelines.

Campus Tours for will begin to run again on Monday. Freshman Visits will run daily at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m., as well as at 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursdays. Transfer and Graduate Visits, which include a tour and optional personal appointment, will run daily at 10:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m., as well as 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

Registration for the visits close at noon the day prior to the selected session; space is limited for each session. For more information about St. John Fisher College, visit www.sjfc.edu/visit.