St. Joseph’s Campus’s emergency department, now a COVID-19 treatment facility, admits first patients

(WIVB) – Catholic Health has admitted the first patients to its COVID-19 treatment facility, St. Joseph Campus, 2605 Harlem Road in Cheektowaga.

Treatment units at the site are being “phased in” to alleviate pressure at other Catholic Health hospitals and to support Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s plan to increase surge capacity at hospitals in the state.

The St. Joseph’s Campus is a “direct admit” COVID-19 facility, not a walk-in facility. Patients will only be admitted with a doctor’s order from another Catholic Health facility.

Catholic Health has set up medical triage tents outside of the emergency departments at Mercy Hospital of Kenmore, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Sisters of Charity Hospital – Main St. Campus, Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, and the Mercy Ambulatory Care Center in Orchard Park to safely triage and assessed who can be evaluated and discharged quickly and who needs further testing or inpatient care.