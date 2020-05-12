St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute honoring its 2020 graduates with social distance and a box of goodies

The graduating seniors at St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute received graduation boxes on Tuesday as a socially distant way to celebrate the completion of their high school careers.

There were 157 boxes for each of the seniors and the boxes were all personally delivered by school faculty and staff.

“Our hearts go out to the seniors of the class of 2020, this is not the way they wanted to end their senior year,” said Christopher Fulco president of St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute. “Senior year, especially in the spring is marked, with a lot of really wonderful events to celebrate the last four years. And unfortunately, because of the quarantine a lot of those events had to be cancelled or postponed.”

The boxes were personally delivered to the homes of the graduates. Inside the boxes was a cap and gown, alumni stickers, confetti, a yearbook and face masks

“It’s obviously not an ideal situation, but St. Joe’s is doing something for us which is very nice,” said James Starck graduating senior.

“They say that it goes by in a blink of an eye and it did,” said James’ mom Amy Starck. “It was the fastest four years, that I could ever imagine. But, he had a great experience and St. Joe’s has done an incredible job.”

Thursday is the date of the originally planned graduation. The school is hosting a drive through ceremony. Students will drive through the parking lot with parents during the ceremony.



School officials say the students will be getting their diplomas when they have a traditional ceremony, as soon as the government gives permission for gatherings.